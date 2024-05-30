Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.33

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.33 and last traded at $41.24, with a volume of 792837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.71.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 27.24%.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,026,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,887.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,411 shares of company stock worth $11,006,734. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

