Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the April 30th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Erayak Power Solution Group Price Performance

NASDAQ RAYA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. 15,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,659. Erayak Power Solution Group has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get Erayak Power Solution Group alerts:

About Erayak Power Solution Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.

Receive News & Ratings for Erayak Power Solution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erayak Power Solution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.