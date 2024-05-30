Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the April 30th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Erayak Power Solution Group Price Performance
NASDAQ RAYA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. 15,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,659. Erayak Power Solution Group has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
