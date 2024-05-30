Ergo Reaches One Day Volume of $620,964.87 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 30th. Ergo has a total market cap of $86.62 million and approximately $620,964.87 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00001678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,347.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $465.59 or 0.00681214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.98 or 0.00122872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00043644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00062328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.23 or 0.00213949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00090798 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,527,103 coins and its circulating supply is 75,528,318 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

