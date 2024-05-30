Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Outperform

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ERO. StockNews.com raised Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pi Financial raised Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of ERO stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. Ero Copper has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 39.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,998,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,095 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 226.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 726,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 503,972 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ero Copper by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,247,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after buying an additional 461,998 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Ero Copper by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 642,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after buying an additional 456,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Ero Copper by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,719,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,832,000 after buying an additional 379,686 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

