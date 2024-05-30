ESL Trust Services LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

ESL Trust Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $156,701,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $76,901,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,150,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,718,000 after purchasing an additional 925,367 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,700,000 after purchasing an additional 706,134 shares during the period.

BIV stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.99. The stock had a trading volume of 199,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,168. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $76.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

