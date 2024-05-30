Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Plans — Dividend of $0.08

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Euro Tech Price Performance

CLWT stock remained flat at $1.69 during trading on Thursday. 10,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,988. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

