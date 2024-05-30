EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading Down 6.4%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 49,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 46,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.
EVE Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.45.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
EVE Company Profile
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
