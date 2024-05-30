EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading Down 6.4%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 49,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 46,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

EVE Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Get EVE alerts:

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE

EVE Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVEX. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of EVE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EVE by 30.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EVE by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 34,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in EVE by 3,883.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.