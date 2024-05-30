Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.31

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.31 and last traded at $34.77, with a volume of 236568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVBG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $543,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,568,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $15,842,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $7,016,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $6,078,000. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 554,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,490,000 after acquiring an additional 183,471 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

