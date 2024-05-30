EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CAO Ryan H. Siurek Sells 1,471 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $14,945.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,466.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
EverCommerce Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ EVCM opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68.
EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.11 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. EverCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
