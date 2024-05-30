EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CAO Ryan H. Siurek Sells 1,471 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $14,945.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,466.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EverCommerce Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ EVCM opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.11 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. EverCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EverCommerce by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in EverCommerce by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in EverCommerce during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce during the first quarter worth $242,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

