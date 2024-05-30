Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.00

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 51.35 ($0.66), with a volume of 58343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.66).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Everyman Media Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMAN

Everyman Media Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Everyman Media Group

The firm has a market capitalization of £46.82 million, a PE ratio of -1,670.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.12, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 56.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 60.07.

In other Everyman Media Group news, insider Michael Rosehill bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £28,500 ($36,398.47). Corporate insiders own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

About Everyman Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.