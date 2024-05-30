Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.00

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 51.35 ($0.66), with a volume of 58343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.66).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
In other Everyman Media Group news, insider Michael Rosehill bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £28,500 ($36,398.47). Corporate insiders own 63.14% of the company’s stock.
Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.
