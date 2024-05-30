Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) to Issue $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$44.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.53. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$42.05 and a 52 week high of C$55.02. The company has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$601.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$602.66 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EIF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EIF

About Exchange Income

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.