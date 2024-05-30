Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $244,938.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,229.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,814 shares of company stock worth $939,475. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Exelixis by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXEL opened at $20.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

