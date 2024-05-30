Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,186 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.60% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $110,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $117.80 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.03 and a 12-month high of $131.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.03.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.25.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

