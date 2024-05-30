F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens decreased their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on F.N.B.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $14.39.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,346,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,806,000 after purchasing an additional 156,120 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in F.N.B. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,292,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,193,000 after acquiring an additional 136,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,266,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,144,000 after acquiring an additional 822,023 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,474,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,597,000 after acquiring an additional 694,059 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,969,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,071,000 after acquiring an additional 48,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.