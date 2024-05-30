Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Update

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 230.8% from the April 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 621,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Fangdd Network Group comprises approximately 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 13.52% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Fangdd Network Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,112. Fangdd Network Group has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

