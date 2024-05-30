Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.22. 31,331,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 93,326,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,999 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

