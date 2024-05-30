Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) EVP Sells $732,191.96 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FAST traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.86. 3,603,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,787,342. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FAST. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

