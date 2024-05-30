Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Holdings Increased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,247,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,094,000 after purchasing an additional 196,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $988,852,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,714,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,014,000 after acquiring an additional 118,894 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,905,000 after acquiring an additional 735,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,594,000 after acquiring an additional 690,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferguson stock traded up $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $205.22. 1,187,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,927. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $143.62 and a fifty-two week high of $224.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.65.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 36.74%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

