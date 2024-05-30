Fiduciary Trust Co Buys 1,841 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $67.85. 4,148,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,491,184. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average of $71.41. The stock has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

