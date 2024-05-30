Fiduciary Trust Co Buys 479 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $443.19. 1,347,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $462.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $357.85 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,892,580 shares of company stock worth $859,751,687. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.