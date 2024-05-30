Fiduciary Trust Co Cuts Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fiduciary Trust Co reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,778,000 after acquiring an additional 70,272 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,908,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,474,000 after acquiring an additional 172,577 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,518,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,399,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,954,000 after acquiring an additional 43,992 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 900,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,956 shares of company stock worth $845,787. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.7 %
ROK stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $257.18. The stock had a trading volume of 980,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.11 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.34 and a 200 day moving average of $283.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.43.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.
