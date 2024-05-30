Fiduciary Trust Co Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $35,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,398,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,438,000 after buying an additional 51,366 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,297,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,977,829. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The stock has a market cap of $157.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.12.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

