Fiduciary Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,960 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 3.0% of Fiduciary Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co owned about 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $177,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 788.0% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 103,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 631,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,411,000 after purchasing an additional 499,414 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.62. 4,251,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,191,223. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

