Fiduciary Trust Co Has $17.51 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,353 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $3,524,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $30.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $446.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,053,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,421. The firm has a market cap of $200.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $410.70 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

