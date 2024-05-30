Fiduciary Trust Co Has $46.54 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fiduciary Trust Co lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,454 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.8% of Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $46,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $792,000. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in AbbVie by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,763,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.54. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

