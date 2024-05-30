Fiduciary Trust Co Purchases 94 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solidarity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in MSCI by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in MSCI by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 167,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,048,000 after buying an additional 39,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.53.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $489.52. 467,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,659. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $617.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $508.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

