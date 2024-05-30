Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 14,285 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fiduciary Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,285 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.03. The stock had a trading volume of 541,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,861. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.61 and a 200 day moving average of $114.12.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.