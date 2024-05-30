Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 18,399 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fiduciary Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,399 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 70,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,772. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,359,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,220,094. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $186.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

View Our Latest Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.