Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 2,841 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Fiduciary Trust Co lowered its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 179,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.39. 204,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.91.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

