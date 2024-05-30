Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 28,681 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fiduciary Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,681 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $55,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,213,000 after buying an additional 575,649 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,839,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,217,822. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.