Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 49,267 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Fiduciary Trust Co decreased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,267 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.54. 11,220,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,448,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $37.47.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

