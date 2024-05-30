Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 75 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Fiduciary Trust Co decreased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CBOE stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.60. 533,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.58. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

