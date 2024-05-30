Fiduciary Trust Co Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fiduciary Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $80.35. 5,667,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,211,342. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $81.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day moving average is $76.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

