Financial Contrast: Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) versus UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of UFP Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of UFP Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Risk and Volatility

UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for UFP Technologies and Nemaura Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

UFP Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $238.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.32%. Nemaura Medical has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4,811.59%. Given Nemaura Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares UFP Technologies and Nemaura Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies 11.75% 17.40% 12.04% Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -142.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UFP Technologies and Nemaura Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies $400.07 million 5.06 $44.92 million $6.22 42.47 Nemaura Medical $80,000.00 25.67 -$14.14 million ($0.39) -0.13

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Nemaura Medical. Nemaura Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats Nemaura Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UFP Technologies

(Get Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners. It also provides molded composites for commercial aviation and military gear for use in backpack components, knee and elbow pads, eyewear, and helmets; and reusable cases and custom for applications in military ballistics panels, virtual training systems, drones, communications equipment, and rugged portable computers. In addition, the company provides engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets for applications in military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, air filtration, and protective cases and inserts. It markets and sells its products through a direct sales force. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

About Nemaura Medical

(Get Free Report)

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.