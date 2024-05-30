Financial Survey: Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ) versus Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR)

Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ – Get Free Report) and Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Exhibitions and Sphere Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A Sphere Entertainment 43.36% 8.11% 4.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Premier Exhibitions and Sphere Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Exhibitions 0 0 0 0 N/A Sphere Entertainment 0 6 1 0 2.14

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sphere Entertainment has a consensus target price of $35.60, indicating a potential upside of 0.74%.

92.0% of Sphere Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Premier Exhibitions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Sphere Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Premier Exhibitions has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Premier Exhibitions and Sphere Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sphere Entertainment $573.83 million 2.18 $502.77 million $10.89 3.25

Sphere Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Exhibitions.

Summary

Sphere Entertainment beats Premier Exhibitions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier Exhibitions

Premier Exhibitions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in presenting museum-quality touring exhibitions to public worldwide. It operates through two segments, Exhibition Management and RMS Titanic. It develops, deploys, operates, and presents exhibition products in exhibition centers, museums, and non-traditional venues. The company operates and manages various exhibitions, such as Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition' that features the artifacts recovered from the wreck site; Titanic: The Experience, a Titanic-themed exhibition; and Bodies…The Exhibition' and Bodies Revealed', which display multiple human anatomy sets that contain a collection of whole human body specimens, and single human organs and body parts. It also operates and manages Pompeii: One Day in Pompeii', which features the artifacts recovered from the debris of the city of Pompeii; Real Pirates' that tells the story of the Whydah, the first authenticated pirate shipwreck in U.S. waters, and the stories of the people whose lives converged on the vessel; and The Discovery of King Tut', an exhibition based on King Tutankhamun. In addition, the company sells merchandise, such as apparel, posters, gifts, and jewelry related to its shows over the Internet; publishes exhibition catalogs; and provides ancillary services, such as audio tours, as well as sells visitor exhibition themed photographs at its exhibition gift shops. Premier Exhibitions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues markets under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan, and Omnia brand names. The company was formerly known as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to Sphere Entertainment Co. in April 2023. Sphere Entertainment Co. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

