First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ FCNCP opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $23.03.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens BancShares
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- GigaCloud Technology Launches BaaS for B2B Marketplace Platform
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Abercrombie & Fitch First Quarter Earnings Surge to New Heights
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Advance Auto Parts Pivots Strategy to Compete with Rivals
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.