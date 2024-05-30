First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ FCNCP opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $23.03.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

