First Financial Northwest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

First Financial Northwest has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of FFNW traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.85. 451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $191.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 1.94%. Analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Northwest in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

