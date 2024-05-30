First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 155.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,193 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.82. 407,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,645. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

