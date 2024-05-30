First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Down 89.6% in May

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the April 30th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $34.49. 32,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,696. The company has a market capitalization of $105.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $35.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).
