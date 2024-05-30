First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Down 89.6% in May

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the April 30th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $34.49. 32,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,696. The company has a market capitalization of $105.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $35.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,231,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 593.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 121,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 103,976 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 227.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 86,887 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 80,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,603,000.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

