First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 66,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 30,061 shares.The stock last traded at $110.21 and had previously closed at $110.78.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNX. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 24.2% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

