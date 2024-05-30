First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 66,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 30,061 shares.The stock last traded at $110.21 and had previously closed at $110.78.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
