Fischer Investment Strategies LLC Acquires 17,632 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 128.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,632 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 9.7% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 62,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 80,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 54,731 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $451.55. The company had a trading volume of 30,558,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,125,109. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.80. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $460.58.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.