Fischer Investment Strategies LLC Has $229,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,931,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $258.91. 163,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.39 and a 200-day moving average of $256.69.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

