Fischer Investment Strategies LLC Makes New $4.61 Million Investment in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 178,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.5% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DISV. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,621,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,729,000 after purchasing an additional 254,060 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,233,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 38,845 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,004,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after buying an additional 70,887 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 955,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,644,000 after buying an additional 357,775 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Center Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 773,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,956,000 after buying an additional 22,387 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

DISV traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.26. 314,973 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

