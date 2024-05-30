Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0492 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS MHCUF opened at $14.60 on Thursday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

