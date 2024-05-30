Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.52. 696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,835. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0862 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.
