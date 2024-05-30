Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.52. 696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,835. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0862 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund ( NASDAQ:ASET Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Bath Savings Trust Co owned approximately 1.91% of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

