Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $3.89 on Monday. Fluent has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

Fluent Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 4.3% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluent during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Fluent by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 150,150 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

