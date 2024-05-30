Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Fluent Trading Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $3.89 on Monday. Fluent has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Fluent Company Profile
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
