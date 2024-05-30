Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as £148.15 ($189.20) and last traded at £148.15 ($189.21). 765,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 641,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at £159.90 ($204.21).

Several research firms have issued reports on FLTR. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £170 ($217.11) to £186 ($237.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £213 ($272.03) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £220 ($280.97) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171.54 ($219.08) to £175.89 ($224.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £198.72 ($253.80).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is £156.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is £151.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2,564.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, insider Peter Jackson sold 21,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of £157.85 ($201.60), for a total transaction of £3,423,450.80 ($4,372,223.24). 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

