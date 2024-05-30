flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) Shares Gap Down to $8.16

flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.16, but opened at $7.54. flyExclusive shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 26,905 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of flyExclusive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

flyExclusive Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53.

In other flyExclusive news, Director Gregg Hymowitz purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 57.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of flyExclusive

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYX. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of flyExclusive during the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of flyExclusive during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of flyExclusive during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

flyExclusive Company Profile

flyExclusive, Inc, through its subsidiary, LGM Enterprises, LLC., owns and operates private jets in North America. It also offers jet charter services; and aircraft maintenance, repair, overhaul (MRO) operations, and interior and exterior refurbishment services, as well as wholesale and retail ad hoc flights, a jet club program, partnership program, fractional program, and other services.

Featured Articles

