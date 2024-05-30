Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XCEM. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000.

NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average of $30.13. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

