Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $2.47 Million in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,029 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,451,000 after purchasing an additional 418,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,062,000 after purchasing an additional 845,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,438,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,929,000 after purchasing an additional 305,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,340,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,600,000 after purchasing an additional 323,206 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $86.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day moving average is $84.99.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.